Wall Street Is Giving Up on Airbnb. Is the Growth Story Over?

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) delivered another round of strong growth Tuesday night, topping estimates on the top and bottom lines.The home-sharing giant's revenue rose 29%, or 36% in constant currency, to $2.9 billion, ahead of expectations at $2.84 billion. On the bottom line, earnings per share jumped 47% to $1.79, breezing past the consensus at $1.47. Other key metrics, including nights booked and gross booking value, were impressive as well, but the stock still fell 6% in the after-hours session.Continue reading