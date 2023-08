Wall Street Is Growing Increasingly Bearish on This Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stock. A Major Dividend Cut Could Be Imminent.

A growing number of Wall Street analysts are throwing in the towel on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Shares of the hospital-focused healthcare REIT have cratered over the past year. The sell-off gained renewed steam after it recently reported its second-quarter results. That has pushed its dividend yield up close to 15%.A barrage of analyst downgrades has weighed on the stock. They're growing more concerned that a dividend cut is imminent. Here's what drives their worries.RBC Capital recently lowered its estimates on Medical Properties Trust following the healthcare REIT's second-quarter earnings report, which it called "disappointing." While the bank still has an "outperform" rating on the stock, it added a speculative risk qualifier to its rating. In addition, the bank cut its price target from $12 to $10 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel