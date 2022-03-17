Wall Street Is Sleeping on This Unstoppable Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the 1960s, there were only three TV channels available in the U.S. Today, consumers have endless entertainment options.Content may be king. But the streaming wars aren't just about Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) versus Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), or HBO Max. Rather, it's a battle for eyeballs on screens. That includes movies, shows, video games, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter -- you name it.The industry is becoming saturated. And now more than ever, it's important to invest in a company with a sustainable business model that's built to last. Despite being one of the newest players in digital streaming, Disney stands out as the best company in the space and arguably a better buy now than Netflix stock. Here's why.