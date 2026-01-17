Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
17.01.2026 14:40:00
Wall Street Is Starting to Like Intel Stock Again
Most Wall Street analysts who cover Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) aren't all that optimistic about the stock, and it's not hard to see why. Intel has been struggling against multiple challenges for years. In manufacturing, delays and missteps contributed to TSMC pulling ahead and giving Intel's competitors a manufacturing advantage. In the PC and server CPU business, AMD has been consistently gaining market share.Investors became much more optimistic about Intel over the past year. High-profile deals with the U.S. government and Nvidia injected Intel with capital, and rumors point to Apple potentially using Intel Foundry for some of its chips. Wall Street is finally starting to catch up. Earlier this week, an analyst at KeyBanc upgraded the stock to "buy" and increased his price target to $60. On Thursday, another analyst jumped on the bandwagon.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
16.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)