Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.01.2026 14:40:00

Wall Street Is Starting to Like Intel Stock Again

Most Wall Street analysts who cover Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) aren't all that optimistic about the stock, and it's not hard to see why. Intel has been struggling against multiple challenges for years. In manufacturing, delays and missteps contributed to TSMC pulling ahead and giving Intel's competitors a manufacturing advantage. In the PC and server CPU business, AMD has been consistently gaining market share.Investors became much more optimistic about Intel over the past year. High-profile deals with the U.S. government and Nvidia injected Intel with capital, and rumors point to Apple potentially using Intel Foundry for some of its chips. Wall Street is finally starting to catch up. Earlier this week, an analyst at KeyBanc upgraded the stock to "buy" and increased his price target to $60. On Thursday, another analyst jumped on the bandwagon.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten