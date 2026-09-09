Medtronic Aktie

Medtronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115

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09.09.2026 14:15:00

Wall Street Isn't Talking About High-Yield Medtronic Stock -- Here's Why It Should Be

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is kind of a boring business. Sure, it is one of the world's largest medical device makers, but its diversified portfolio tends to mask the exciting developments taking place in the business. But management has managed to turn this industry leader in a more attractive direction. Here's why Wall Street should be talking a lot more about Medtronic.

To be fair, Medtronic's size works against it. In fact, after decades of success, the company became bogged down by excessive bureaucracy and too many business lines. It has been around a long time, noting its incredible 48-year streak of annual dividend increases (two away from Dividend King status), so this isn't really a shocking development. But it does lead investors to ignore a stock, as they focus on more exciting, focused, and smaller businesses, like surgical robotics pioneer Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG).

Image source: Getty Images.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medtronic 36 840,00 -3,05% Medtronic
Medtronic PLC 79,02 -0,20% Medtronic PLC

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