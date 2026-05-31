Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.06.2026 01:17:00
Wall Street Just Cut Figma's Price Target. History Says That's the Time to Buy.
Investment firm Goldman Sachs recently cut the price target on Figma (NYSE: FIG) to $30 per share, down from $35. In a sense, this should not come as a surprise, as the stock declined soon after its initial public offering (IPO) in July of last year and has traded in a range since March.Nonetheless, investors should also remember that the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock has fallen 80% since topping $120 shortly after the company went public. Instead of signaling further pain, history shows such actions sometimes signify a bottom following a sustained decline. That may be the case with Figma stock, signifying a buying opportunity that could become lucrative for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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