Fujitsu Aktie
WKN: 855182 / ISIN: JP3818000006
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21.06.2026 18:00:00
Wall Street Just Sold Off These IT-Services Stocks on AI Fears. Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) cratered about 18% on June 18 -- the consulting giant's worst single-day drop on record. What spooked investors wasn't the quarter. It was the outlook, and the fear behind it.And Accenture didn't fall alone. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) slid about 9% the same day without reporting anything of its own. The worry driving this sell-off? The risk of artificial intelligence (AI) threatening the work these firms get paid for.So is AI structurally shrinking demand for IT services, or is this an overreaction?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Fujitsu Ltd.
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16.06.26
|Fujitsu chair quits after claims of ‘woman-related’ improper conduct (Financial Times)
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21.05.26
|Post Office replaces Fujitsu after Horizon scandal (Financial Times)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Fujitsu präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Ausblick: Fujitsu stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|AI will not lead to mass layoffs, says head of India’s largest IT services company (Financial Times)
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14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fujitsu legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)