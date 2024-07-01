|
01.07.2024 11:40:00
Wall Street Just Turned Bullish on These 3 Hot Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR), building materials company Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have all received Wall Street analyst upgrades recently, and justifiably so. These three stocks present a promising opportunity for investors to capitalize on positive trends, potentially leading to significant profit. Here's why.Analysts from financial firms Citi and Barclays recently raised their price targets on Carrier Global's stock, with Citi now at $74 and Barclays at $81. These reputable firms are optimistic about the stock, with City upgrading to buy from neutral and Barclays maintaining an overweight rating, further solidifying the credibility of these upgrades.Both analysts like the company's decision to focus on its core HVAC competency by selling off non-core fire, security, and commercial refrigeration businesses while acquiring European heat pump and HVAC company Viessmann Climate Solutions for $13.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
