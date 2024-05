Wall Street Just Turned Bullish on This Hot Technology Stock: Time to Buy?

Machine vision company Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) recently received an analyst rating upgrade from hold to buy from HSBC. In addition, the price target was raised from $40 to $52. There's no doubt Cognex's fortunes are improving (the company returned to revenue growth in its last quarter). But is it enough to follow HSBC's lead and take a bullish opinion on the stock?I last discussed Cognex in February, and the long-term arguments behind the company's revenue growth still apply now.In the automotive industry, its machine vision solutions are an important part of the trend toward automated production and highly precise monitoring and guiding production, not least in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel