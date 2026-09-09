CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
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09.09.2026 11:30:00
Wall Street Loves CVS Health Stock Right Now. Should You?
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) dealt with significant headwinds after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's financial results suffered as sales of coronavirus-related products (such as diagnostic tests) declined, while expenses in its insurance business rose substantially, resulting in lower profits and margins. However, CVS Health has done a good job of addressing those problems, and the stock has rebounded. Shares are up 31% over the past 12 months. Wall Street thinks there may be even more upside on the horizon. CVS Health's average price target is $116.04 (according to Yahoo! Finance), implying a meaningful 20% upside from current levels. Is now a great time to buy the stock?
Over the past 18 months (or so), CVS Health has implemented several initiatives that have helped improve its business. For instance, the company closed dozens of stores, many of which were unprofitable. The pharmacy chain specialist also scaled back its insurance division, notably by exiting the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The results have been pretty impressive. Consider the company's second-quarter results. CVS Health's revenue increased by a healthy 7.3% year over year to $106.1 billion.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CVS Health Corp
|81,98
|-0,22%