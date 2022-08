Wall Street Loves This Cybersecurity Growth Stock -- Here's Why It's a Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the economy trends further toward digitization, companies are constantly having to evolve by moving their operations online. This has created an entirely new set of risks, and therefore, cybersecurity has become one of the most important industries in the corporate world.Recent surveys by Morgan Stanley and Pricewaterhouse Coopers have shown that company leaders say they are very unlikely to cut back on cybersecurity spending even in the face of a recession. Moreover, among the various external threats to their companies' growth prospects, company leaders were most likely to say they were highly concerned about cyber risk. That's why investors might benefit from exposing their portfolios to a quality cybersecurity stock like Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB). The company is the industry leader in vulnerability management, and as of this writing, not a single Wall Street analyst covering the stock recommends selling it. Continue reading