Wall Street Might Bounce Back At Open, Despite Renewed Strait Of Hormuz Concerns

(RTTNews) - Iran said that an oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking fresh concerns among investors on Wednesday as oil prices gain in response.

The U.S. envoy will meet Russian President Putin in Moscow for a probable U.S.-Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday. Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 percent to $92.74 a barrel.

Gold prices were a tad higher. Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $4,048 an ounce.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up 56.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 30.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 89.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 187.26 points or 0.7 percent to 25,065.87, the S&P 500 fell 29.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,520.93 and the Dow dipped 157.86 points or 0.3 percent to 52,231.89.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET on Thursday. The consensus is 195K, while it was up 189K in the prior week.

The Existing Home Sales for October is expected on Thursday a 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.860 million, while it was up 3.990 million in the prior month. Month-over-month increase in September was 1.5 percent.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.46 percent higher at 3,680.64.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.98 percent to 24,315.92.

Japanese markets closed higher. The Nikkei average jumped 1.31 percent to 61,248.59 while the broader Topix index settled 0.92 percent higher at 3,929.39.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.27 percent to 9,153.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.25 percent to 9,291.30.