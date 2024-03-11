Wall Street Might Continue In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

The consumer and producer price inflation data, the retail sales, the industrial production, and consumer sentiment reports are likely to be in the spotlight this week.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.36 am ET, the Dow futures were down 83.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 46.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday firmly in the red. The Nasdaq tumbled 188.26 points or 1.2 percent to 16,085.11, the S&P 500 slid 33.67 points or 0.7 percent to 5,123.69 and the Dow dipped 68.66 points or 0.2 percent to 38,722.69.

On the economic front, the six-month Treasury Bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.74 percent to 3,068.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.43 percent to 16,587.57.

Japanese markets tumbled on Monday. The Nikkei average fell 2.19 percent to 38,820.49 after having surpassed the key 40,000 level last week for the first time. The broader Topix index settled 2.20 percent lower at 2,666.83.

Australian markets slumped. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 plunged 1.82 percent to 7,704.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 1.77 percent at 7,963.60.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 16.27 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 95.38 points or 0.54 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 32.26 points or 0.42 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 14.89 points or 0.13 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.57 percent.