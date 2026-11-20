(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open sharply lower on Friday.

Despite yesterday's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the outcome was assessed as offering only limited assurances.

In a massive strike, Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv and badly damaged the Crimean Bridge and several railway stations. At least eight people were killed in the attack.

Oil prices traded lower on Friday. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.3 percent to $90.76 a barrel.

Gold prices were sharply lower. Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at $3.573 an ounce.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 74.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 60.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 462.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Thursday. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 51.0, while it was up 51.0 in the prior month.

Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 834, while the U.S. rig count was 601.

Lisa Cook will speak on 'The U.S. Economy in a Global Context' before the Annual Conference of the Central Bank of Chile.

Asian stocks plummeted on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.22 percent to 3,533.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.89 percent to 22,410.80.

Japanese markets closed. The Nikkei average slumped 5.06 percent to 56,436.65 while the broader Topix index tumbled 3.88 percent to 3,674.22.

South Korea's Kospi index fell 5.21 percent to 4,869.96.