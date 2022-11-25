Wall Street Might Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - After the Thanksgiving Day holiday, investors expect subdued trading on Friday.

As Russia- Ukraine war continues, several regions in Ukraine are experiencing serious water and power shortage. Russia has been targeting power infrastructures sites across Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky said on Friday that there is no split among the Europeans over the assault.

Elon Musk's Twitter, in a new move, said it will revive banned users from next week. Musk noted that 72 percent participated in a poll were for a general amnesty. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up on Friday.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 11.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday in positive territory. The Nasdaq gained 110.91 points or 1.0 percent to 11,285.32, the S&P 500 climbed 23.68 points or 0.6 percent to 4,027.26 and the Dow rose 95.96 points or 0.3 percent to 34,194.06.

On the economic front, the Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.626 trillion.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.40 percent to 3,101.69.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.49 percent lower at 17,573.58.

Japanese shares were down at the close. The Nikkei average lost 100.06 points or 0.35 percent to close at 28,283.03. However, the average gained 1.37 percent for the week. The broader Topix index slipped today to 2,018.

Australian markets rose on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.24 percent to settle at 7,259.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.21 percent higher at 7,447.60.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 17.97 points or 0.27 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 31.96 points or 0.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 10.47 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 13.82 points or 0.12 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is declining 0.23 percent.