(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower on Tuesday. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions, helping ease supply constraints in global fuel markets.

Brent crude prices fell 1.8 percent to $104.74 a barrel. WTI crude futures were down 1.8 percent at $92.04.

Gold prices were modestly higher. Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $4,1866 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $4,210.15.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 345.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 233.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday mixed. The Dow rose 195.60 points or 0.4 percent to 51,850.55, the S&P 500 edged down 4.30 points or 0.1 percent to 7,807.24 and the Nasdaq fell 120.27 points or 0.4 percent to 27,245.90.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data in the coming days.

On the economic front, the Existing Home Sales for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.965 million, while it was up 3.980 million in the prior month.

The 3-month and 6-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 6-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Thomas Barkin will participate in discussion at the Howard University School of Business at 1.00 pm ET.

Susan Collins will speak on 'Perspectives on the Economy and Financial Landscape' before the 25th Annual Regional and Community Bankers Conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 4.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks retreated on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended marginally higher at 3,800.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.30 percent to 24,345.22.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 1.82 percent to 67,777.52. The broader Topix index settled 0.14 percent higher at 4,110.67.

Australian markets finished on a flat note. While the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally higher at 8,783.90, the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.17 percent to 8,921.50.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 10.38 points or 0.13 percent. The German DAX is adding 68.98 points or 0.27 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 60.11 points or 0.56 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 148.10 points or 1.07 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.0021 percent at 6199.91