(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading lower. The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report and earnings might be the focus on Friday.

Gold is trending lower; however, after Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to cut output, the oil futures prices were on track for a sixth weekly gain. The investors are also evaluating political developments, especially after former U.S. President Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 15.50 points.

The U.S. major averages closed modestly lower on Thursday.

The Dow slipped 66.63 points or 0.2 percent to 35,215.89, the Nasdaq edged down 13.73 points or 0.1 percent to 13,959.72 and the S&P 500 dipped 11.50 points or 0.3 percent to 4,501.89.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 200,000, while it was up 209,000 in June. The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 857, and the U.S.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares edged up slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.23 percent to 3,288.08 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.61 percent to 19,539.46.

Japanese shares fluctuated before finishing slightly higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.10 percent to 32,192.75 while the broader Topix index settled 0.28 percent higher at 2,274.63.

Australian markets ended the week lower, snapping a three-week winning streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.19 percent to close at 7,325.30.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is gaining 6.44 points or 0.09 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 70.70 points or 0.44 percent. The FTSE 100 of England is down 31.85 points or 0.42 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 65.01 points or 0.58 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.066 percent.