Wall Street Might Open Broadly Up Amid Geo-political Tensions

(RTTNews) - The attack of Russia on Ukraine with a slew of drones and missiles and the cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbullah are adding tensions to the investors. Gold gained and oil jumped about 1 percent in Asian trading session. The announcements on Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence might get attention this week. The Personal Income and Spending also might be the highlight in the coming days.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly up.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 43.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 6.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 10.50 points.

The U.S. major averages advanced at the close on Friday. The Dow jumped 462.30 points or 1.1 percent to 41,175.08, the Nasdaq surged 258.44 points or 1.5 percent to 17,877.79 and the S&P shot up 63.97 points or 1.2 percent to 5,634.61.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.5 percent, while it was down 6.7 percent in the prior month.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for August will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is minus 16.0, while it was minus 17.5 in July.

The six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite finishing marginally higher at 2,855.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.06 percent to 17,798.73.

Japan's Nikkei average dropped 0.66 percent to 38,110.22. The broader Topix index settled 0.87 percent lower at 2,661.41.

Australian markets recorded a three-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.76 percent to 8,084.50. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.76 percent to close at 8,311.50.

European shares are trading mostly up. CAC 40 of France is adding 17.68 points or 0.23 percent. DAX of Germany is down 25.89 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 39.78 points or 0.48 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 2.69 points or 0.02 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.051 percent.