Wall Street Might Open In Green Territory

(RTTNews) - Despite the concerns about the COVID-19 situation in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the market is showing a tendency to come up.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 269.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 62.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 268.25 points.

Despite the markets around the globe being cautious, U.S. major stocks finished higher on Wednesday.

The Dow closed at 33,301.93, up 61.75 points or 0.19 percent.

The S&P 500 settled at 4,183.96 with a gain of 8.76 points or 0.21 percent, after climbing to 4,240.71. The Nasdaq ended down 1.81 points or 0.01 percent at 12,488.93.

On the economic front, the first-quarter GDP is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.1 percent, while it was up 6.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 181k, while it was up 184k in the prior week. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be announced at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 53 bcf.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.956 trillion.

Asian stocks gained on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index recovered 17 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 2,975.48.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 250 points or 1.26 percent at 20,197.00.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 461 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 26,847.90.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,356.90 after gaining 96 points or 1.32 percent.