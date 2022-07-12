Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - On a comparatively lean day of economic announcements, political developments in Europe and Ukraine war might get the special attention of investors.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares were down at the close, while European shares are declining. As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 252.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 25.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 38.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended Monday in negative territory. The Nasdaq tumbled 262.71 points or 2.3 percent to 11,372.60, the S&P 500 slumped 44.95 points or 1.2 percent to 3,854.43 and the Dow fell 164.31 points or 0.5 percent to 31,173.84.

On the economic front, the 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Rotary Club of Charlotte at 12.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares fell sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.97 percent to 3,281.47 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.32 percent to 20,844.74.

Japanese stocks tumbled on the day. The Nikkei average slumped 1.77 percent to 26,336.66, while the broader Topix index closed 1.64 percent lower at 1,883.30. Australian markets ended on a flat note.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 22.60 points or 0.38 percent. The German DAX is down 114.67 points or 0.90, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 42.21 points or 0.59 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 29.69 points or 0.26 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.71 percent.