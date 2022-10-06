Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Israeli military raids in West Bank and other geopolitical developments are keenly watched by investors. Weekly jobless claims might get special attention on Thursday. The monthly jobs report is expected on Friday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 119.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 38.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 42.45 points or 0.1 percent to 30,273.87, the Nasdaq fell 27.77 points or 0.3 percent to 11,148.64 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.65 points or 0.2 percent to 3,783.28.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 203,000K, while it was up 193K in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 103 bcf.

Three-year and ten-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. 30-year Treasury Bond announcement will be released at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.796 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese markets were closed for the Golden Week holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.42 percent to 18,012.15.

Japanese shares advanced. Nikkei average hit a two-week high before closing 0.70 percent higher at 27,311.30.

The broader Topix index ended half a percent higher at 1,922.47 ahead of a market holiday on Monday.

Australian markets finished on a flat note.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will give opening remarks before the Real-Time Data Analysis, Methods, and Applications conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland at 8.50 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook to speak on the economic outlook at the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will speak on the economic outlook before the Mark C. Berger Workshop Series at 5.00 pm ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Council for Economic Education Economists on the Economy event at 6.30 pm ET.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 30.09 points or 0.53 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 44.54 points or 0.35 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 49.62 points or 0.70 percent. The Swiss Market Index is losing 40.78 points or 0.39 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.17 percent.