Wall Street Might Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down on Monday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the negative territory.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 202.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 53.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 498.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday positive. The Dow shot up 509.19 points or 0.98 percent to 52,573.29, the Nasdaq jumped 251.31 points or 1 percent to 26,333.04 and the S&P 500 advanced 65.28 points or 0.9 percent to 7,656.98.

On the economic front, the 3-month and 6-month Treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index was down 2.78 points or 0.07 percent at 3885.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 111.97 points or 0.45 percent at 24,917.60.

The Japanese stock market was significantly lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed at 63,492.99, down 518.35 or 0.81 percent.

Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed at 8,749.90, up 8.70 or 0.10 percent.