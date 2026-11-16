Wall Street Might Open In Red

(RTTNews) - The renewed hostilities in the Middle East is influencing the sentiments of market investors on Monday. Iran reportedly targeted U.S. military installation in Bahrain on Friday, while the U.S. Central command said American forces shot down drone sent by Iran.

Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading mostly higher on Monday.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were moving lower. Brent crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $95.15 a barrel. WTI crude futures dipped 0.2 percent to $87.11.

Gold prices fell notably. Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $3,855.83 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $3,857.87.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 44.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 360.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly low on Friday. The Nasdaq slid 229.82 points or 0.9 percent to 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points or 0.4 percent to 7,561.67.

The narrower Dow closed up 50.46 points or 0.1 percent to 52,347.55.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 17, while it was up 25.5 in the prior month.

The 3-month and 6-month Treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Chinese markets ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.87 percent to 3,602.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.49 percent to 23,753.84.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average plunged 2.42 percent to 59,662.02 while the broader Topix index dropped 1.02 percent to 3,901.37.

Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.41 percent to 9044.70.