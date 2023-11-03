Wall Street Might Open Mostly In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Earnings as well as the Monthly Jobs report are likely to get attention on Friday. After the closing bell, Apple and other major averages will release their quarterly results.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mixed. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 47.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended higher on Thursday. The Dow jumped 564.50 points or 1.7 percent to 33,839.08, the Nasdaq surged 232.72 points or 1.8 percent to 13,294.19 and the S&P 500 spiked 79.92 points or 1.9 percent to 4,317.78.

On the economic front, the Employment Situation for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 179,000, while it was up 336,000. The consensus for unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, while it was up 3.8 percent. The Private Payrolls consensus is 143,000, while it was up 263,000.

The PMI Composite Final will be issued at 9.45 am ET.

The ISM Services Index for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.0, while it was up 53.6.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The North America rig count was 821 and the U.S. rig count was 625.

Asian stocks rallied on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.71 percent to 3,030.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 2.52 percent to 17,664.12.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The Kospi average rose 1.08 percent to 2,368.34.

Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 1.14 percent to 6,978.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.13 percent higher at 7,175.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 0.52 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 38.35 points or 0.24 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 3.20 points or 0.04 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 7.47 points or 0.07 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.28 percent.