|
23.01.2024 14:07:46
Wall Street Might Open Mostly Up
(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher on Tuesday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trending towards mostly lower closing.
Investors might be responding to geopolitical signals today.
As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 63.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 17.50 points.
The U.S. major averages finished in positive territory on Monday. The Dow is up 160.07 points or 0.4 percent at 38,023.87, the Nasdaq is up 37.35 points or 0.2 percent at 15,348.32 and the S&P 500 is up 10.36 points or 0.2 percent at 4,850.17.
On the economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was down 11.
Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.
The Fed Money Supply for December is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. The M2 level was at $20,767.4 billion.
Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese markets ended higher.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 2,770.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.63 percent to 15,353.98.
Japanese markets ended marginally lower. The Nikkei average ended with a negative bias at 36,517.57. The broader Topix index slipped 0.11 percent to 2,542.07.
Australian markets rose for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.51 percent to 7,514.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.52 percent higher at 7,742.10.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX steigt letztlich kräftig -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.