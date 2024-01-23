Wall Street Might Open Mostly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher on Tuesday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trending towards mostly lower closing.

Investors might be responding to geopolitical signals today.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 63.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 17.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in positive territory on Monday. The Dow is up 160.07 points or 0.4 percent at 38,023.87, the Nasdaq is up 37.35 points or 0.2 percent at 15,348.32 and the S&P 500 is up 10.36 points or 0.2 percent at 4,850.17.

On the economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was down 11.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for December is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. The M2 level was at $20,767.4 billion.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese markets ended higher.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 2,770.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.63 percent to 15,353.98.

Japanese markets ended marginally lower. The Nikkei average ended with a negative bias at 36,517.57. The broader Topix index slipped 0.11 percent to 2,542.07.

Australian markets rose for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.51 percent to 7,514.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.52 percent higher at 7,742.10.