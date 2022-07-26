Wall Street Might Open Negative

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

Earnings reports from major corporates might get special attention today. Geopolitical tensions are closely monitored by investors.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 127.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 58.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended mixed on Monday. The Dow ended up 90.75 points or 0.28 percent at 31,990.04, and the S&P 500 scored 5.21 points or 0.13 percent to 3,966.84. The Nasdaq finished with a loss of 51.45 points or 0.43 percent at 11,782.67.

On the economic front, the Case-Schiller Home Price Index for May will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.6 percent, while it was up 1.8 percent in the previous month. The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for May will be published at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 1.6 percent.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for July will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 96.8, while it was up 98.7 in June.

The Commerce, Housing and Urban Development Department's New Home Sales for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 664K, while it was up 696K in the prior month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for July is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 10, while the decline was 19 in June 2022.

Five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 am ET. The Fed Money Supply for June will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Money Supply was $22.9 billion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.83 percent to 3,277.44.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.67 percent to 20,905.88.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.16 percent to 27,655.21 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,943.17.

Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.26 percent to 6,807.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.27 percent higher at 7,025.20.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 20.37 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 99.24 points or 0.75 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 36.71 points or 0.50 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 17.26 points or 0.16 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.47 percent.