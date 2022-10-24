Wall Street Might Open Significantly Positive

(RTTNews) - The inflation reading, Personal income, and spending report might be the highlight on Monday. Investors might keep an eye on Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, as well as Durable Goods Orders today. Major corporates such as Coca-Cola, General Electric, General Motors, UPS, Microsoft, Boeing, Ford, McDonald's, Apple, Intel, and Exxon Mobil will be published this week. W.R. Berkley will be published Monday.

In the new race for a new U.K. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt will be facing fierce competition.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 235.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 26.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 52.50 points.

The U.S. major averages reached new highs for the session late in trading on Friday. The Dow soared 748.97 points or 2.5 percent to 31,082.56, the Nasdaq surged 244.87 points or 2.3 percent to 10,859.72, and the S&P 500 spiked 86.97 points or 2.4 percent to 3,752.75.

On the economic front, the Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing consensus is 51.2, while the Services Index consensus is 49.3.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 0.0. Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian markets ended mixed on Monday. Markets in Japan, South Korea and Australia were higher.

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 2.02 percent to 2,977.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 6.36 percent to 15,180.69.

Japanese shares finished with modest gains. The Nikkei average ended 0.31 percent higher at 26,974.90.

The broader Topix index edged up 0.28 percent to 1,887.19.

Australian markets posted strong gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.54 percent to 6,779.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.58 percent higher at 6,978.40.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 94.37 points or 1.56 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 171.50 points or 1.35 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 16.38 points or 0.24 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 139.19 points or 1.34 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 1.74 percent.