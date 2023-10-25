|
25.10.2023 14:13:47
Wall Street Might Start Broadly Down
(RTTNews) - Earnings reports might be influencing the market sentiments on Wednesday. After the bell today, major corporates Alphabet and Microsoft have scheduled their earnings reports.
Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares were mostly down.
As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 79.25 points.
The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday firmly positive. The Nasdaq advanced 121.55 points or 0.9 percent to 13,139.87, the S&P 500 climbed 30.63 points or 0.7 percent to 4,247.68 and the Dow rose 204.97 points or 0.6 percent to33,141.38.
On the economic front, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will give brief introductory remarks before the 2023 Moynihan Lecture in Social Science and Public Policy event at 4.35 pm ET. The New Home Sales for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 685K, while it was up 675K in the prior month.
Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session mostly higher. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.40 percent to 2,974.11.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.55 percent higher at 17,085.33.
Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average edged up 0.67 percent to 31,269.92. The broader Topix index closed 0.61 percent higher at 2,254.40.
Australian markets ended little changed.
