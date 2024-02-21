Wall Street Might To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, trading activity might be subdued, ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 12.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 101.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended in negative territory on Wednesday, but off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq slumped 144.87 points or 0.9 percent to 15,630.78, the S&P 500 fell 30.06 points or 0.6 percent to 4,975.51 and the Dow dipped 64.19 points or 0.2 percent to 38,563.80.

On the economic front, the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the expectations were up 2.2 percent.

A two-year floating rate note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will participate in a discussion, 'A View from the Federal Reserve' before an Exchequer Club luncheon at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes are expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.97 percent to 2,950.96. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.57 percent to 16,503.10.

Japanese shares edged lower for a second consecutive session. The Nikkei average slipped 0.26 percent to 38,262.16 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent lower at 2,627.30.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.66 percent to 7,608.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.65 percent lower at 7,860.