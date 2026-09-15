Wall Street Poised For Lower Open Amid Growing Energy Supply Squeeze

(RTTNews) - Oil prices are on a rise on concerns of supply disruptions, while escalation of regional attacks, especially on Saudi Arabia, have highly restricted the shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors are closely watching the energy crisis situation and the initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Gold prices were sliding on Tuesday, while the Spot gold fell 0.7 percent.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 151.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 14.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 38.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 146.62 points or 0.6 percent at 26,186.41 after tumbling by as much as 1.3 percent early in the day. The S&P 500 also fell 37.00 points or 0.5 percent to 7,619.98, while the Dow dipped 152.09 points or 0.3 percent at 52,421.20.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be released at 8.30 a ET. The consensus is 14.1, while it was up 20.6 in the prior month.

Eight-week and 4week treasury bill auction announcement will be at 11.00 am ET. The 4-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am Et.

Twenty-year treasury bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Treasury Buyback results is scheduled at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.54 percent to 3,864.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.00 percent to 24,667.24.

Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 63,484.10 while the broader Topix index fell 0.52 percent to 4,037.16.

Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.88 percent to 8,672.50.