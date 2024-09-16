Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

The Fed's monetary policy announcement might get attention this week, reports on retail sales and industrial production may also attract attention.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 101.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 73.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished the Friday firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 297.01 points or 0.7 percent to 41,393.78, the Nasdaq climbed 114.30 points or 0.7 percent to 17,683.98 and the S&P 500 rose 30.26 points or 0.5 percent to 5,626.02.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 3.9, while it was minus 4.7 in the prior month. The Treasury Buyback Preliminary Announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,422.12.

Australian markets finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 8,121.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index finished 0.2 percent higher at 8,341.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 2.66 points or 0.04 percent. The German DAX is declining 45.68 points or 0.24 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 21.3 points or 0.03 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 0.67 points or 0.01 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.10 percent.