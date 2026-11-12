Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly up.

Oil prices were modestly lower. Gold prices were sharply down.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 36.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 31.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 266.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly positive on Wednesday. The Nasdaq surged 400.31 points or 1.6 percent to 25,466.19, the S&P 500 jumped 98.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,619.38 and the Dow climbed 254.60 points or 0.5 percent to 52,486.49.

On the economic front, the Existing Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.86 million, while it was up 3.99 million in the prior year.

The 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS will be released at 11.00 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond announcement is scheduled 11.00 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be is expected at 12.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 0.9 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were 0.2 million barrels.

Treasury Statement for October is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Balance was down $26.9 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.67 percent to 3,655.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.26 percent to 24,008.55, with Alibaba shares tumbling nearly 7 percent.

Japanese markets ended notably lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.70 percent to 60,819.36 while the broader Topix index settled 0.20 percent higher at 3,937.33.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. The S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally lower at 9,146.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.18 percent to 9,274.20