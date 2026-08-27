Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The middle east conflict, and the trade related tensions between the U.S. and the Canada are closely monitored by investors. There is a hope to restart the talk between the U.S. and Iran as Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will visit the Iranian capital.

Asian shares finished mixed on Thursday, while European shares are trading mostly down.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were slightly higher. Brent crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to $87.91 a barrel.

Gold prices traded lower. Spot gold dipped on the day.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 9.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 31.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 266.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Dow dipped 113.52 points or 0.2 percent to 53,463.88, the Nasdaq slipped 21.10 points or 0.1 percent to 26,130.20 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,675.70.

On the economic front, the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Level was up 9.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 16 bcf.

The Wholesale Inventories (Advance) for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Retail Inventories (Advance) for July is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were at 0.0 percent.

The Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 208K, while it was up 206K in the prior week.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.746 trillion.

The International Trade in Goods (Advance) for July is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $100 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $101.5 billion.

The Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.746 trillion.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.13 percent to 3,956.57.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.34 percent to 25,565.74.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.20 percent to 66,131.98 while the broader Topix index settled 0.15 percent higher at 4,117.22.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.98 percent to 9,038.20. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 1.02 percent to 9,243.20.

European shares are trading broadly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 75.92 points or 0.90 percent at 8,386.47. The German DAX is progressing 79.25 points or 0.30 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 34.72 points or 0.32 percent at 10,843.40.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 114.38 points or 0.79 percent at 14,428.52.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.13 percent or 8.61 points at 6,462.52.