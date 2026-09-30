Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly up on Wednesday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly in negative territory.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 49.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished While the Nasdaq is up 12.61 points or 0.1 percent at 26,832.99, the S&P 500 is down 9.60 points or 0.1 percent at 7,674.09 and the Dow is down 228.86 points or 0.4 percent at 51,252.65.

On the economic front, the Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.5 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the prior quarter.

The International Trade in Goods (Advance) for August is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $114.8 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $118.8 billion.

The Personal Income and Outlays for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Corporate Profits for the second quarter is expected at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the year on year after tax was up 14.9 percent.

The Chicago PMI will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 51.0, while it was up 47.1 in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, crude oil inventories were 3.0 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were down 1.7 million barrels.

Thomas Barkin will give welcome and opening remarks before at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in partnership with the Federal Reserve System and Rural LISC at 1.30 pm ET.

Lisa Cook will speak on 'Rural Economy' before the '2026 Investing in Rural America Conference: The Strength of Rural Places' hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in partnership with the Federal Reserve System and Rural LISC at 3.25 pm ET.

Austan Goolsbee will give remarks before the 'Why Consumers and Economists See Different Economies' event, a collaboration between the Chicago Fed and the research organization NORC at the University of Chicago at 5.10 pm ET.

Neel Kashkari participate in fireside chat before the Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics event at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stock markets closed on a mostly positive note on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index added 12 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 3,842.19. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rallied adding 90 points or 0.37 percent to finish trading at 24,613.27. The day's trading range was between a high of 24,637.65 and a low of 24,332.64. The index has however lost close to 8.5 percent over the past year.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1,272 points or 1.94 percent to close trading at 66,753.72.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,789.30, adding 80 points or 0.92 percent from the previous close of 8,709.30.