Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Despite an energy ceasefire by President Trum, Russia reportedly hit Ukranian power plant in Ukraine on Monday. Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia Iran backed Houthi group have been targeting infrastructure, after a missile attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least 13 people. Investors consider that these attacks might result in continued pressure on oil prices.

In the Asian trading hours, Brent crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $105.59 a barrel. WTI crude futures rose 0.9 percent to $92.69 a barrel.

Gold prices edged lower to trade below $4,200 an ounce. The U.S. dollar held steady.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 51.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 52.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow advanced 423.31 points or 0.8 percent to 51,654.95, the Nasdaq climbed 172.83 points or 0.6 percent to 27,366.17 and the S&P 500 rose 46.18 points or 0.6 percent to 7,811.54.

On the economic front, the Beth Hammack speaks on the outlook and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics 2026 Annual Meeting, 'Global Structural Reset: AI, Demographics and Geopolitics' at 12.50 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.43 percent to 3,797.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.25 percent to 24,271.20.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.76 percent to 8,783.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.67 percent higher at 8,937.