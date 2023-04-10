Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Monthly Jobs Report is likely to drive trading this week. Consumer and producer price inflation data will also get attention. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 9.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 63.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed higher on Thursday. The Dow inched up just 2.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,485.29. The Nasdaq advanced 91.09 points or 0.8 percent to 12,087.96 and the S&P 500 rose 14.64 points or 0.4 percent to 4,105.02.

On the economic front, the wholesale Inventories (preliminary) for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the previous month. The Investor Movement Index or the IMX for March will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In February, the Index was up 4.57.

Asian stocks rose broadly in thin holiday trade on Monday. Chinese shares fluctuated before ending lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.37 percent to 3,315.36.

Australian, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for Easter.

Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average rose 0.42 percent to 27,633.66 while the broader Topix index closed 0.56 percent higher at 1,976.53.

India's Sensex was up around 0.4 percent.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 8.45 points or 0.12 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 77.72 points or 0.50 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 78.62 points or 1.03 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 112.20 points or 1.01 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is 0.26 percent.