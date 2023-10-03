Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's report on job openings for August might be the highlight on Tuesday. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 129.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 19.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 82.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 88.45 points or 0.7 percent to 13,307.77 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.34 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,288.39, but the Dow slipped 74.15 points or 0.2 percent to 33,433.35.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for August will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 8.75 million, while it was up 8.827 million in July. The 52-week, Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fell sharply. Chinese markets were closed for the holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.69 percent to 17,331.22 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Japanese shares fell sharply. The Nikkei average slumped 1.64 percent to 31,237.94. The broader Topix index settled 1.68 percent lower at 2,275.47.

Australian markets declined after the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates steady for a fourth month but reiterated that further policy tightening might be needed to bring inflation to heel in a "reasonable timeframe".

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dropped 1.28 percent to 6,943.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.31 percent at 7,141.

European shares are trading in negative territory. CAC 40 of France is down 54.83 points or 0.78 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 122.67 points or 0.80 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 10.73 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 74.33 points or 0.68 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.71 percent.