Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Ukraine's relationship with the U.S. is reportedly straining after President Trump asked Ukraine to stop hitting Russian refineries. Meanwhile protests in France is escalating. The Middle East situation also is highly volatile.

In the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, oil prices climbed. Brent crude prices were up 1.4 percent at $111.13 a barrel. WTI crude futures jumped nearly 2 percent to $100.50 a barrel.

Gold prices traded lower. Spot gold dropped half a percent to $4,120 an ounce.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 40.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 20.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 199.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished up on Tuesday. The Nasdaq ended the day well off its highs of the session but still jumped 290.85 points or 1.1 percent to 26,430.89. The S&P 500 also climbed 31.29 points or 0.4 percent to 7,690.73, while the narrower Dow bucked the uptrend and edged down 36.38 points or 0.1 percent to 51,966.03.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.350 million, while it was up 1.275 million last year.

The Pending Home Sales Index for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The 4-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 6-week bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks retreated on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.12 percent to 3,735.37. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.32 percent to 23,867.74.

Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 1.30 percent to 64,075.42. The broader Topix index settled 1.43 percent lower at 4,009.21.

Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.33 percent lower at 8,816.90 after trimming early losses. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.35 percent at 8,944.20.