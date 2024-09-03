Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - The Construction spending report and Manufacturing Index might be the major announcements on Tuesday. The monthly jobs report and the Fed's Beige Book are scheduled this week.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the negative territory.

In the Asian Trading session, oil and gold prices dipped.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 212.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 22.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 122.75 points.

The U.S. major averages reached higher on Friday. The Nasdaq surged 197.19 points or 1.1 percent to 17,713.62, the S&P 500 jumped 56.44 points or 1.0 percent to 5,648.40 and the Dow climbed 228.03 points or 0.6 percent to 41,563.08.

On the economic front, the ISM Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 47.5, while it was up 46.8 in the prior month.

The PMI Manufacturing Final for August will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 48.0, while it was up 48.0 in July.

The Construction spending for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Treasury Buyback announcement is expected at 11.00 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended on a subdued note Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.29 percent to 2,802.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.23 percent to 17,651.49.

Japanese stocks ended lower. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 38,686.31 while the broader Topix index settled 0.64 percent higher at 2,733.27. Australian markets ended marginally lower.