Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Manufacturing Indices and Construction spending might be the focus on Monday. This week's trading might be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data.

In the Asian trading session, gold held near a six-week high, while the dollar weakened.

Oil prices climbed nearly 2 percent.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 229.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 50.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 238.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday just off their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 289.30 points or 0.6 percent to 47,716.42, the Nasdaq advanced 151.00 points or 0.7 percent to 23,365.69 and the S&P 500 rose 36.48 points or 0.5 percent to 6,849.09.

On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for November will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 51.9, while the November flash was 51.9.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 49.0, while it was up 48.7 in the prior month.

The Construction Spending for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in September.

Three-month and 6-month Treasury Bill Auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.65 percent to 3,914.01. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.67 percent to 26,033.26, led by technology heavyweights.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 1.89 percent to 49,303.28 while the broader Topix index settled 1.19 percent lower at 3,338.33.

Australian markets declined. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.57 percent to 8,565.20.