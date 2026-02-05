Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Early trends from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Thursday.

Trading may be impacted by reaction to earnings news from Alphabet (GOOGL), with the Google parent among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of trading.

Reports on job openings and weekly jobless claim will be closely monitored by investors.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 129.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 44.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 191.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq ended the day off its lows of the session but still tumbled 350.61 points or 1.5 percent to 22,904.58. The S&P 500 also slid 35.09 points or 0.5 percent to 6,882.72, while the narrower Dow climbed 260.31 points or 0.5 percent to 49,501.30.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 212K, while it was up 209K in the prior week.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 7.245 million, while it was up 7.15 million last month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 242 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.588 trillion.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participate in moderated conversation and Q&A on monetary policy and navigating the economic environment after graduation at event hosted by the Clark Atlanta University School of Business at 10.50 am ET.

Asian markets finished mostly lower on Thursday.

China's Shanghai Composite index declined 26.29 or 0.64 percent to 4,075.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 26,885.24.

Japanese markets fell. The Nikkei average dropped 0.88 percent to 53,818.04.

Australian markets were lower at the close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.43 percent to 8889.20.