Wall Street Poised To Open Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, the Wall Street might open significantly lower. This week's trading might be impacted by reaction to reports on the U.S. trade deficit, factory orders, and service sector activity as well as the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 11.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 41.75.00 points. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

The U.S. major averages finished up 115.80 points or 0.3 percent at 34,837.71 on Friday. The S&P 500 also rose 8.11 points or 0.2 percent to 4,515.77, while the Nasdaq edged down 3.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 14,031.81, snapping a five-day winning streak.

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent to 3,154.37 on concerns about a feeble economic recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.1 percent to 18,456.91. Property developers led the retreat as concerns about debt defaults persisted.

Japanese shares closed at a one-month high.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.30 percent to 33,036.76, marking a seven-day winning streak and closing above the psychological 33,000 level for the first time in more than a month.

Australian markets ended on a subdued note. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index slipped 4.50 points to 7,314.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 8.90 points at 7,516.80.