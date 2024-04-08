|
08.04.2024 14:28:30
Wall Street Poised To Opened Broadly Lower
(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might be focusing on geopolitical developments.
The Labor Department reports on Consumer and Producer price inflation for March is scheduled this week.
Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down.
As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 7.00 points.
The U.S. major averages finished Friday's session firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 199.44 points or 1.2 percent to 16,248.52, the S&P 500 jumped 57.13 points or 1.1 percent to 5,204.34 and the Dow advanced 307.06 points or 0.8 percent to 38,904.04.
On the economic front, the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to participate in conversation with Missoula community members and University of Montana faculty and students.
The 3-month and six-month Treasury bills auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.
Asian stocks ended Monday's session on a muted note. Chinese markets fell notably, after a two-day holiday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.72 percent to 3,047.05. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 16,732.
Japanese markets rebounded, and the Nikkei average gained 0.91 percent to 39,347.04. The broader Topix index settled 0.95 percent higher at 2,728.32.
Australian stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 inched up 0.20 percent to 7,789.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 0.24 percent at 8,044.90.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.