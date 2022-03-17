Wall Street Poised To Start On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on initial jobless claims, housing starts, and industrial production. Interest rate hike might have a continuing impact on the market sentiments.

The war situation in Russia-Ukraine is closely watched by investors and that have long-lasting impacts on energy prices.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 121.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 67.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday's session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 518.76 points or 1.6 percent to 34,063.10, the Nasdaq soared 487.93 points or 3.8 percent to 13,436.55 and the S&P 500 surged 95.41 points or 2.2 percent at 4,357.86.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts and Permits report for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.700 million, while it was up 1.638 million in the prior month. The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 221K, while it was up 227K in the prior week. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 15.0, while it was up 16.0 in the prior month.

Industrial Production for February will be revealed at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it was up 1.4 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 124 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.911 trillion.

Stock markets in Asia rallied on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 44 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 3,215.04. The Shenzhen Component Index rallied more than 2.4 percent to close at 12,289.97.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 1413.73 points or 7.04 percent from previous close to finish trading at 21,501.23. The day's high was at 21,501.23 and low at 20,786.69.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 890.88 points or 3.46 percent to end Thursday's trading at 26,652.89.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,250.80 after gaining 75.60 points or 1.05 percent.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 197.30 points or 3.10 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 151.14 points or 1.05 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 17.10 points or 0.23 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 45.49 points or 0.38 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.76 percent.