Wall Street Prepared To Open Broadly Down

(RTTNews) - Case-Shiller Home Price Index, FHFA's House Price Index for March, Consumer Confidence report for May as well as the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for May are the major economic announcements on Tuesday. The Fed's Beige Book, the monthly jobs report, and manufacturing and service sector reports will get special attention this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Asian shares ended up mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 176.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 18.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 2.50 points.

The U.S. major averages saw further upside on Friday. The Dow jumped 575.77 points or 1.8 percent to 33,212.96, the Nasdaq spiked 390.48 points or 3.3 percent to 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 surged 100.40 points or 2.5 percent to 4,158.24.

On the economic front, Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller Home Price Index for March will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.2 percent, while it was up 2.4 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for March is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for 1.9 percent, while it was up 2.1 percent in February.

Market News International's Chicago PMI of May will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 57.1, while it was up 56.4 in April 2022.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for May is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 104.0, while it was up 107.3 in the previous month.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for May is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is 2.6, compared to 1.1 in April.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for April is expected at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the prices were up 1.4 percent.

Asian stocks finished on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 1.19 percent at 3,186.43.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.38 percent to 21,415.20.

Japanese shares were lower at the closing. The Nikkei average dropped 0.33 percent to 27,279.80. The broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent lower at 1,912.67.

Australian markets were lower at the close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.03 percent lower at 7,211.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.90 percent at 7,455.20.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 61.94 points or 0.94 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 109.95 points or 0.75 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 28.63 points or 0.38 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 80.77 points or 0.69 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.76 percent.