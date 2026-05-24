Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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24.05.2026 10:30:00
Wall Street Says Plug Power Stock Is a Sell. Here's Why the Bears Are Dead Wrong.
Wall Street isn't crazy about Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock right now. The average rating on the stock is a "hold," with an average price target of $3.58. That implies a slight decline during the next 12 months. Several analysts, however, rate the stock a "sell," with price targets implying a decline of anywhere from 25% to 65% during the next year. Many Wall Street analysts have been consistently bearish on Plug Power stock. Yet the shares have risen in value by more than 350% during the past year. And there's one reason in particular why analysts might still be too bearish on this hydrogen stock.Plug Power has been in business for decades. By designing, manufacturing, and selling hydrogen fuel systems, the company has consistently positioned itself as a climate change stock. Its technology has the potential to replace conventional fossil fuels with hydrogen, which, at least in some cases, can be produced from renewable energy sources with minimal carbon emissions. Notably, hydrogen fuel is a potential clear fuel source for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like aviation and steelmaking.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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