Wall Street Says the Stock Market Is Headed Higher: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 shook off its dismal performance last year with a 15.9% rebound in the first half of 2023, and some Wall Street strategists believe the artificial intelligence (AI) boom will keep that momentum alive in the coming months.For instance, Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Hammond believes the S&P 500 is undervalued because the market has yet to fully appreciate the positive impact AI will have on the economy. And Capital Economics analyst Thomas Mathews thinks enthusiasm about AI could send the S&P 500 to 6,500 by 2025, implying 47% upside from its current level.Here are two growth stocks that could help investors benefit from the AI boom.Continue reading