Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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03.05.2026 20:02:00
Wall Street Says These 2 AI Stocks Could Fall 20% or More. Time to Sell?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been on a nice run over the past month, but Wall Street has lowered its expectations for some of them over the near term.Most notably, Wall Street analysts are targeting significant drops for two AI stocks, chipmakers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS).Marvell makes networking and connectivity chips for data centers, systems, and networks. It is a major rival of Broadcom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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