Wall Street Sees a Multibillion-Dollar Humanoid Robot Market. These 2 Suppliers Get Paid Either Way.

The humanoid robot market is booming. One report by Global Growth Insights says the market was worth $2.3 billion in 2025 and will reach $43.8 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.18%.

Instead of investing in robot makers, the quicker and more predictable play right now is to invest in companies that supply components to them.

Chinese manufacturer Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) and U.S. motion and control technologies maker Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) are already seeing double-digit earnings growth, thanks in part to their crucial roles in supplying parts needed for humanoid robots. Hesai, among other things, makes the lidar (light detection and ranging) that robots need to precisely measure distance and operate in low light. Parker-Hannifin makes components that drive movement, enable joint articulation, and distribute fluid and power for robots.

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