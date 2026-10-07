Wall Street Sees Red

(RTTNews) - In view of the attacks in the Middle East region, early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to lower open for Wall Street on Wednesday. Oil prices were gaining during the Asian trading sesion.

Brent crude futures jumped 0.9 percent to $101.50. The WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $89.70 a barrel.

Gold prices fell toward $4,100 an ounce, while spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $4,119.97 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 1 percent at $4,145.47 an ounce.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 365.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 29.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 215.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday firmly in positive territory. The S&P 500 climbed 44.98 points or 0.6 percent to 7,818.93, the Nasdaq rose 122.48 points or 0.5 percent to 27,599.79 and the Dow increased 253.38 points or 0.5 percent to 51,521.28.

On the Economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 0.9 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were down 1.7 million barrels.

Ten-year Treasury Note acution will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC Minutes will be released at 2.00 pm ET.

The Fed Consumer Credit for August is scheduled at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $15 billion, while it was up $18.1 billion in the prior month.

The Jobless Claims for the week will be released on Thursday at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 200K, while it was up 197K in the prior week.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.62 percent to 24,130.50.

Chinese markets remained closed for the National Day holiday.

Japanese markets ended sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 0.92 percent to 70,035.71. The broader Topix index settled 0.70 percent lower at 4,154.11.

Australian markets fluctuated on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.12 percent to 13,684.04.